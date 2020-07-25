Minister orders NIPOST to halt implementation of new license fees

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has ordered the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) to halt its implementation of an increase in licensing fees, as such a move was never approved.

The minister who ordered NIPOST to stop plans to increase license fees on courier and logistics companies, said in a tweet on Saturday, that it does not align with the regulation he approved for the agency on Friday.

He said, “Please NIPOST, our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you.

“Your chairman and PMG (Postmaster-General) were yesterday contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes!”

The new development by the agency which had generated controversies in the social media space, was expected to increase the cost of courier services and delivery goods.

According to NIPOST, companies which provide international courier services like DHL, UPS and FEDEX, are expected to pay N20 million for the issuance of a new licence and N8 million annually while those who offer national services are expected to pay N10 million for licence and N4 million yearly for renewal.

