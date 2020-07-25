Latest Life's Blog

ALLEGED R*PE: D’banj continues N1.5bn suit despite decision by Ms Seyitan to withdraw petition

July 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Afro-pop singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj has decided to go ahead with the N1.5 billion libel suit filed against Ms Babatayo Seyitan who accused him of rape.

D’banj also known as the ‘Koko Master’ is going ahead with the suit despite the withdrawal of the petition submitted to the Inspector-General of Police against the musician on behalf of Ms Seyitan.

This was confirmed on Friday by his lawyer Mike Ozekhome (SAN), during an interview with PUNCH.

“They withdrew their petition but the police said they could not prove a case of rape against D’Banj. This fact should not be hidden. It is based on this they are begging him to withdraw the case but I have not received any letter from my client asking me to withdraw the case. So, the case in court is still alive,” Ozekhome said

