Fidson, Arbico, Guinness top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Last week, equity investors lost about N185.674 billion due to intense profit-taking, raising the year-to-date return of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to -7.51%.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Fidson makes our list this week on the basis of its dividend proposal of N0.15 per share for Full Year 2019.

The qualification date is 6th July while the payment date is 24th July.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at N0.19 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 15.95.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico appears on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. Its current value is N2.09 per share.

GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

Guinness makes our list by reason of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. The stock’s current price is N17 per share.

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

MRS features on our list this week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. Its current price is N13.80.

NCR NIGERIA PLC

NCR appears on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. Its current value is N2 per share.

ELLAH LAKES PLC

Ellah Lakes makes our list because of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N4.25 per share.

