Guinness leads gainers, as Geregu tops losers in stock market

On Monday, the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was N26.29 trillion, as the All-Share Index closed at 48,270.23 ASI.

At the end of trading, investors exchanged 645.02 million shares in 3,486 deals on Monday, worth N4.19 billion.

Guinness led the gainers’ list with N6.30kobo rise in share price to move from N63 to N69.30kobo per share.

Eterna gained N0.52kobo to move from N5.92kobo to N6.44kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share value was up by 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.78kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 7.50 per cent to close at N0.43kobo, above its opening price of N0.40kobo per share.

Presco share traded upward by N7.50kobo to rise from N113 to N120.50kobo per share.

Geregu topped the losers’ table after shedding N12.10kobo to drop from N122.80kobo to N110.70kobo per share.

SCOA share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N0.96kobo from N1.06 per share.

Thomas lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 7.41 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Lasaco share dropped from N0.89kobo to N0.85kobo per share after losing 4.49 percent during trading.

UPDC REIT led the day’s trading with 460.70 million shares valued at N1.61 billion.

FBN Holding traded 83.79 million shares worth N921.72 million.

Zenith Bank sold 11.50 million shares worth N258.54 million.

Transcorp followed with 10.46 million shares valued at N12.29 million, while GTCO traded 8.25 million shares valued at N176.62 million.

