Nigeria’s capital market loses N440bn as investors dump Dangote Cement, Guinness, others

The Nigerian capital market tumbled on Tuesday following the dip in the share price by -1.82 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

Consequently, the value of investments in the capital market dropped by N440 billion from N24.11 trillion to N23.67 trillion due to sell-off in Guinness, Dangote Cement, and others.

Similarly, the All-Share Index crashed by 807.83 basis points to close at 43,461.6 ASI, down from 44,269.43 posted on Monday.

Investors shelled out N2.50 billion for 249.91 million shares in 3,283 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the N2.13 billion the shareholders coughed out for 103.26 million shares in 3,206 deals the previous day.

Unity Bank led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt gained 8.57 percent to move from N0.35kobo to N0.38kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share value was up by 6.38 percent to end trading with N1 from N0.94kobo per share.

Fidson gained N0.49kobo to close at N8.99kobo, above its opening price of N8.50kobo per share.

Geregu’s shares traded upward by N5.90kobo to rise from N115.90kobo to N121.80kobo per share.

Guinness topped the losers’ table after shedding N8.25kobo to drop from N82.90kobo to N74.65kobo per share.

Custodian’s share price dropped by N0.55kobo to end trading at N5.35kobo from N5.90kobo per share.

Dangote Cement lost N20 to end trading with N220 from N240 per share.

Courtville lost 8 percent to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

NEM’s shares dropped from N4 to N3.70kobo per share after losing N0.30kobo during trading.

Access Corp led the day’s trading with 128.73 million shares valued at 1.03 billion.

FBN Holdings traded 19.49 million shares worth N192.82 million

Transcorp sold 17.35 million shares worth N18.23 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 14.90 million shares valued at N59.86 million, while GTCO traded 14.59 million shares valued at N255.81 billion.

