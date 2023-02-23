Business
Foreign investors break trend, bought more Nigerian stocks than they sold in 2022
In a rare move, foreign investors bought more Nigerian companies’ stocks than they sold, marking the first net inflow of foreign funds into the market since 2017.
According to data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the country recorded a net foreign inflow of N12.29 billion into its stock market in 2022, in contrast to a net outflow of N24.74 billion the previous year.
However, the data analysis revealed that the foreign investors had to reinvest their dividends and sales proceeds into securities due to the inability to obtain dollars to repatriate their funds.
READ ALSO:External reserves fall to $37.01bn, as foreign investors stay on sidelines
In 2022, Foreign investment in the stock market dropped by N195.76 billion, the lowest in at least 13 years.
In fact, the foreign investment is 75 percent decrease compared to 2017, when the country emerged from recession.
Nonetheless, the Nigerian stock market had a strong showing in 2022, achieving a return of almost 20 percent despite the increase in benchmark interest rates and pre-election tensions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...