Four police officers arraigned in court for assaulting Nigerian in South Africa

South African police authorities on Friday arraigned four operatives at the Boksburg Magistrate Court for assaulting a Nigerian in the country.

The spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Lizzy Suping, who confirmed the development to journalists in Pretoria, said the officers – one Sargeant and three Constables – were arrested on Wednesday at Boksburg North Police Station by operatives attached to the Directorate.

Following the January 9 assault of the victim, the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg and the South African filed a complaint to the government on the incident.

The IPID spokesperson said charges against the defendants had now been reviewed from assault with grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice to Kidnapping and attempted murder.

The officers had been remanded in custody till February 7 when a hearing on the bail applications will take place.

