FUEL SCARCITY: IPMAN dismisses report of nationwide shutdown of filling stations

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has dismissed reports making the rounds that it had directed members to suspend operations across the country.

IPMAN President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, in a telephone conversation with Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, dismissed the report as untrue.

Similarly, IPMAN’s National Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi, had in a statement in Lagos on Monday, said the insinuation that marketers planned to shutdown operations should be disregarded.

Osatuyi said Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) was preparing the logistics to start supplying petrol to IPMAN members directly.

However, an unverified statement dated 6 February, 2023 and signed by IPMAN Chairman, Maiduguri deport, Mohammed Kuluwu, has been making the rounds on the social media.

Kuluwu in the statement directed members to suspend all operations.

He also ordered marketers to suspend the payment of ordering products from source until further notice.

The statement reads: “Following the critical situation as it affects our sourcing and selling of product at lost (sic) and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lost price (sic) on our side.

“You are all hereby directed to suspend selling at all filling stations and also suspend the payment of ordering products from source until further notice”.

