Business
FUEL SCARCITY: IPMAN dismisses report of nationwide shutdown of filling stations
Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has dismissed reports making the rounds that it had directed members to suspend operations across the country.
IPMAN President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, in a telephone conversation with Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, dismissed the report as untrue.
Similarly, IPMAN’s National Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi, had in a statement in Lagos on Monday, said the insinuation that marketers planned to shutdown operations should be disregarded.
Osatuyi said Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) was preparing the logistics to start supplying petrol to IPMAN members directly.
However, an unverified statement dated 6 February, 2023 and signed by IPMAN Chairman, Maiduguri deport, Mohammed Kuluwu, has been making the rounds on the social media.
Read also:IPMAN blames long fuel queues on Nigerians seeking cheaper prices
Kuluwu in the statement directed members to suspend all operations.
He also ordered marketers to suspend the payment of ordering products from source until further notice.
The statement reads: “Following the critical situation as it affects our sourcing and selling of product at lost (sic) and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lost price (sic) on our side.
“You are all hereby directed to suspend selling at all filling stations and also suspend the payment of ordering products from source until further notice”.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...