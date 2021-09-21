GADGET REVIEW: A new Motorola Moto E40 is coming; discover before others

Motorola is rolling out a new mobile phone, Moto E40. While no one is sure on when the new product will be launched, some details on its specs have been revealed.

Ever since 2014, when leading Chinese Infotech company, Lenovo, acquired the mobile phone department of Motorola, little has been heard about the brand.

However, recent developments indicate that there seem to be a re-awakening in its production line, especially with the new phone and model expected to drop anytime soon.

What’s special?

The new Moto E40 is rumoured to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display, which means that per second the raster-based display device can swiftly display a new image 90 times.

Also, on camera prop, the new device is described by the makers as a mobile super cinema lens with a triple rear camera setup, offering users a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

This return is said to be a major comeback for the Lenovo subsidiary. Aside embedding great camera facility, its processor comes with an octa-core Unisoc SoC that has a base frequency of 1.82GHz.

An insider who tipped the public noted that the new phone is also expected to have a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display by company design.

Moreso, the company will be using the product as toast to the public with an enlarged storage for heavy storage users.

The speculated size is said to fall between 60-70GB of onboard storage, supported by 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging strength.

Concerns

However, with many device manufacturers building new phones to surpass 5,000mAh battery life, there are fears that the device might be too sophisticated for its charge power reserve.

