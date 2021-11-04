GADGET REVIEW: Realme 8i is good but not without flaws

Realme 8i is relatively new in the market, and there has been a lot of buzz around it lately since its launch in September 2021.

Like the newly released iPhone 13 coming in different versions, Realme 8i also comes in two variants.

The base variant, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at N101,000 on Jumia, while the higher variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at N120,000.

Since its launch across markets in Nigeria, India and other regions, both variants have continued to receive generous reviews from peers trying out features they come with.

The Realme 8i phone has, so far, been able to market itself given the fact that it comes as an upgrade to the Realme 7i.

The new gadget comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display with design powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, and a battery life described to be good -not to mention supports for fast charging, what Nigerians now look out for.

So, should you throw out your current smartphone for a new Realme 8i buy? Let’s dig a bit deeper.

The Realme 8i has a big 6.6-inch display. Perfect if you love a big device. Could be too much a mass if you love your phone sophisticated but compact, Realme 8i could be a put off.

The phone makers produced only two colour options, Space Black and Space Purple. This can also be another downside for people who prefer other mix of colours. So, where do you stand?

Finally, we could initiate a global debate on the design as the new Realme 8i has its volume buttons on the left. Since this is against what users are used to, where do we stand -innovation or design blunder?

