GADGET REVIEW: Everything about the newly released iPhone 13

American phone manufacturer, Apple, has unveiled the latest editions of its iPhone series, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

According to the manufacturers, the new products come with camera innovations, a powerhouse chip and an impressive leap in battery life.

Both devices come in a sleek design, featuring a dual-camera system for photos and videos in low light, with Cinematic mode.

The makers of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini claim the new products come with major innovations in technology.

On storage and technology for water resistance, the new edition reportedly doubles the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

Owing from complaints about the battery span of previous iPhones, the company claims users will also notice a major battery life improvement in the new series, made possible by A15 Bionic.

