Business
AppReview: How GIGGo is enabling shipping within and outside Nigeria
The GIG Logistics delivery app, GIGGo version 2.2.3, continues to enchant users since its first launch into the market in 2019 as a delivery console.
With over 50k downloads on Google Playstore alone, the app has helped, and will continue to help, tens of thousands of Nigerians meet their logistics needs.
The unique way it solves challenges related to moving goods and items from one point to another, leveraging tech, is one of its strongholds as a delivery app redefining logistics experience in the Nigeria ecosystem.
The introduction of the digital product by the logistics company puts the solution, to major delivery bottlenecks, on the palm of anyone seeking to move small or large commodities within or outside Nigeria.
With a single download, vendors, retailers and e-commerce merchants alike can access various delivery services that best match their needs, after a preliminary registration where identification details (including name, mobile number and BVN) are provided by new users.
Its “Ship Now” service, for instance, is suited for anyone looking for the service of a delivery agent that can serve as a pick-up on-demand service provider.
With various options to choose from, users can select the best service fit for an item in which the service is needed.
Under the “Ship-Now” service, the App provides a “motor bike” plug for users whose items are minimally light while bulkier items can choose to use other available plugs like opting for a car, minivan or even a truck.
Technically designed in such a way to ease methods of meeting logistics needs, the business solution establishes the fact that the logistics company, founded by tech enthusiast Chidi Ajaere, must have built the GIGGo App from its industry experience and professional insights around the logistics business.
Unlike the “motor bike” plug which is ideal for small parcels, the “car” plug where users can, from the tap of the screen, order cars to deliver goods, is perfect for lifting bags of accessories, television and other similar gadgets.
The functionality of the App also reiterates how the logistics company constantly seeks to serve every class of people, regardless of the item(s) needing to be transported.
Still on the GIGGo app, there is a plug for anyone who might need to send even bigger items such as refrigerator, washing machine, office equipment or heavier pieces of furniture. This is where the “minivan” and “truck” option comes to play, all within an app of about 12MB size on android and 50MB on iOS.
Also, it’s “Drop-Off” feature remains one of its leading benefits. Users can deploy this service by simply providing their details, including address, and the receiver’s details to facilitate a quick and convenient service.
Users who have tried out the Drop-Off feature, often agree that it saves one from waiting unnecessarily at delivery parks and centres when the feature could easily be deployed to have items delivered to one’s home.
Read also: GIGgo goes live in Lagos. This App may just be what GIG Logistics needs to consolidate market leadership
When it comes to making payment, the app is built with the interface integration of the two most secured payment gateways in Nigeria. Users can choose between making payment via Paystack or Flutterwave where they can easily pay for service using various payment methods.
From the Pay with Card; Pay with Bank; Pay with Transfer; Pay with USSD; to Pay with Visa QR, the App continues to prove how the logistics company is a brand to reckon with as it provides users a gallery of payment options.
Like the case of paying for charges, users can also use any method most appealing to fund App wallet when ready to run delivery transactions.
Most user reviews affirm that the App’s responsiveness, added to the simplicity of its design, makes its easy to deploy without friction. More importantly, transactions can easily be cancelled, and steps can easily be retracted without tears.
The homepage of the App helps users have a quick glance while giving them an idea of their wallet balance without having to navigate unnecessarily on the console.
Lastly, by interacting with the App, users can get an estimated service charge for an item after providing its weight, quantity, cash value, point of pick-up and drop-off. This feature is called Quick Quote, and serves to help users have a hint of possible delivery cost before interacting with operators of the company.
In just one app, the solution to many logistics challenges is catered for. As its tagline aptly defines it -the App is a better way to deliver, and, perhaps explains why the organization has become Africa’s leading logistics company.
- AppReview: How GIGGo is enabling shipping within and outside Nigeria - February 8, 2021
- TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space - February 6, 2021
- Year in Review: 10 top Nigerian startups with highest funding of 2020 - December 31, 2020
Join the conversation
Business
Nigerian Breweries, Ecobank, BOCGAS, Union Bank make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
The Nigerian Stock Exchange was mostly bearish last week, as investors across several companies engaged in a sell-off to protect their profit, while others dumped shares to cut losses on their investment.
Nigeria’s capital market had opened trading for the week, Friday, with a market capitalisation of N22.1 trillion, but sell-off among investors dragged the market’s valuation down to N21.8 trillion.
This also affected the total market share value which ended trading for the week at 41,709.90 All Share Index, 548 basis points below the 42,257.90 ASI the capital market opened on Monday.
Amid the bearish performance of the capital market, some companies caught the attention of Ripples Nigeria through their off-capital market activities and their stock performance, and have been listed as stocks to watch for the week.
Nigerian Breweries
The alcoholic company is at loggerheads with Ondo State government over haulage fee. The disagreement led to a shutdown of Nigerian Breweries’ depot by the state government for four days.
The depot was opened on February 2, but that didn’t end the worries of Nigerian Breweries, as a court in Ondo State ordered the company to pay N169 million to the state. Although the company has appealed the order, that didn’t stop investors from dumping its shares, as the fee could affect the company’s earnings.
This has affected the price share of the company, falling to N61, from the N63 it opened with on February 1. Investors confidence is not high on Nigerian Breweries as the face-off with Ondo State government is still hanging over the company.
Ecobank
Since Ecobank announced its financials for 2020 full year, the company’s share price has been on a decline. Ecobank revenue for last year nosedived, and this didn’t boost existing investors confidence.
Investors dumped Ecobank shares, leading to the share price dropping from the week’s opening of N6.75kobo on February 1, to N6 at the close of market on February 5.
Also, the company is looking to raise $300 million at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The debt will impact on the lenders balance sheet, so investors need to watch out before engaging the shares of Ecobank.
Union Bank
Out of four days of trading, Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) had the highest trade volume, a signal that showed investors were actively after Union Bank shares since the start of trading this week.
Read also: Neimeth, Oando, Sterling Bank top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist
Investors interest comes after the lender’s share price fell at the opening of market in February to N6.05kobo before crashing to N5.75kobo per share. The low share price seem to trigger investors interest, leading to Union Bank leading the most traded stocks.
BOC GAS
BOCGAS made this list following its crash in the capital market this week after a high ride among investors in January. Since the company announced TY Holdings will purchase shares of BOCGAS UK last year November, the company’s share price has been on the rise.
However, since trade started in February, investors seem to be dumping BOCGAS shares, as report of the acquisition wear off on existing investors who are selling off their shares to protect their profit having watched their share price grow from over N3 per share to as much as N15.12kobo within three months.
The profit-taking among investors led to BOCGAS share price crashing to N13.61kobo in the first week of trading in February.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
- AppReview: How GIGGo is enabling shipping within and outside Nigeria - February 8, 2021
- TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space - February 6, 2021
- Year in Review: 10 top Nigerian startups with highest funding of 2020 - December 31, 2020
Join the conversation
Business
No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Sunday it would continue to educate Nigerians on the danger associated with cryptocurrency transactions despite criticism by groups and individuals in the country.
The apex banks had on Saturday directed banks to close accounts of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions in the country.
The directive led to criticism of CBN with many Nigerians including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar asking the bank to rescind the decision.
But in a statement issued by its Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, CBN said it is determined to protect the country’s financial system from activities of fraudsters and speculators.
According to CBN, China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia have all placed certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
The statement read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to various comments and reactions following our recent reminder to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist from transacting in / and with entities dealing in cryptocurrencies. Most of these reactions reveal that there appears to be a need to provide further justifications about our position, especially to the general public.
“For those who are not conversant with the universe of cryptocurrencies, it is important to state that cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies issued by largely anonymous entities and secured by cryptography.
READ ALSO: CBN bans Nigerians from buying, selling bitcoin, other cryptos
“Cryptography is a method of encrypting and hiding codes that prevent oversight, accountability, and regulation. While there are a number of cryptocurrencies now in circulation, Bitcoin was the first to be introduced in 2009, and now accounts for about 68 percent of all cryptocurrencies.
“As regards our recent policy pronouncement, it is important to clarify that the CBN circular of February 5, 2021, did not place any new restrictions on cryptocurrencies, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated January 12, 2017, not to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies. Indeed, this position was reiterated in another CBN Press Release dated February 27, 2018.
“It is also important to note that the CBN’s position on cryptocurrencies is not an outlier as many countries, central banks, international financial institutions, and distinguished investors and economists have also warned against its use. They have all made similar pronouncements based on the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies portend- risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows, and criminal activities.
“China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia have all placed certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
“In China, for example, cryptocurrencies are completely banned and all exchanges closed as well. Banks and other financial institutions are not allowed by law to transact or deal with cryptocurrencies. China’s Central Bank, called the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) has provided several directives ruling out the use of these currencies.
“The PBOC views cryptocurrencies as illegal because they are not issued by any recognized monetary institution and do not hold any legal status that can make them equivalent to money. Hence banks and all stakeholders are strongly advised against their use as a currency.
“Even famed investor Warren Buffett has called cryptocurrencies ‘rat poison squared,’ a ‘mirage,’ and a ‘gambling device.’ Mr. Buffett believes it is a ‘gambling device’ given that they are mostly valuable because the person buying it does so, not as a means of payment; but in the hope they can sell it for even more than what they paid at some point.
“During an online forum hosted by the Davos-based World Economic Forum a few weeks ago, Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, highlighted the extreme price volatility of cryptocurrencies as one of the biggest flaws and explained that this flaw makes it impossible for them to be used as a lasting means of payment.”
- AppReview: How GIGGo is enabling shipping within and outside Nigeria - February 8, 2021
- TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space - February 6, 2021
- Year in Review: 10 top Nigerian startups with highest funding of 2020 - December 31, 2020
Join the conversation
Business
NNPC records N13.43bn trading surplus
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded a trading surplus of N13.43billion in November last year.
The figure was a 54 percent increase from N8.71billion surplus recorded in October.
The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, who disclosed this in the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Reports for November 2020, added that NNPC generated $108.84 million from the export of crude oil and gas during the period.
He said NNPC surplus was bolstered by additional engineering services rendered by the Nigerian Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and increased revenue from import activities posted by Duke Oil Incorporated.
Obateru said: “These healthy performances dominated the positions of all other NNPC subsidiaries to record the Group surplus.
“Operating revenue decreased slightly by 0.02 percent or N0.09billion to stand at N423.08 billion while expenditure for the month also decreased by 1.16 percent or N4.81billion to stand at N409.65billion. This led to the N13.43billion trading surplus.”
The NNPC spokesman added that crude oil export contributed $73.09 million (67.15 percent) of the dollar transactions for November compared with $12.38 million contributions recorded in the previous month.
Gas export sales amounted to $35.75 million in the month.
READ ALSO: NNPC recorded N1.22bn trading deficit in September 2020 –Report
The total crude oil and gas export for November 2019 to November 2020 stood at $2.89billion.
The spokesman added: “In the Gas Sector, a total of 222.34 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month under review, translating to an average daily production of 7,411.52 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).
“Furthermore, for the period November 2019 to November 2020, a total of 3,004.06BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,642.69mmscfd during the period.
“Out of this volume, production from Joint Ventures (JVs) accounted for 67.29 percent, Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) accounted for 19.97 percent, while the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed 12.74 percent.
“Breakdown showed that a total of 137.41 BCF of gas was commercialized. This consists of 39.99BCF and 97.42BCF for the domestic and export market respectively. This translates to a total supply of 1,332.82 mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,247.44 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.”
- AppReview: How GIGGo is enabling shipping within and outside Nigeria - February 8, 2021
- TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space - February 6, 2021
- Year in Review: 10 top Nigerian startups with highest funding of 2020 - December 31, 2020
Join the conversation
Trending
- Politics19 hours ago
QuickRead: Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
- Latest23 hours ago
NDLEA storms Edo forest, seizes cannabis worth N1.4bn
- Latest21 hours ago
CELEBRITY GIST: Erelu Dosumu, Davido aim for new frontiers…More inside
- Latest11 hours ago
Akande, Tinubu’s misgivings on registration exercise good for APC – PGF chief
- International23 hours ago
Exiled Burundi coup plotters bag life sentences in absentia
- Politics17 hours ago
Segalink reveals why he voted against #EndSARS protesters at Judicial Panel
- Latest14 hours ago
Ekiti govt sues police, IGP over sack of pregnant cop
- Latest23 hours ago
Seek foreign help in fight against insecurity, protect Nigerians, CAN tells FG