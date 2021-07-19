GIG Logistics boosts Lagos 24-hour economy with new service

Nigeria’s e-commerce logistics space has witnessed another innovative stride as GIG Logistics sets the pace for a 24-hour service in Ajah area of Lagos State to enable customers pickup their package anytime of the day.

The company’s Ajah Experience Center will cater to customers unable to pickup during GIG Logistics official working hours due to traffic congestion on the Island.

Demand for last-mile service has grown rapidly over the years and Ripples Nigeria gathered that the 24-hour shipment drop-off/pickup was added to GIG Logistics‘ service to improve customer experience and position the firm in Lagos State’s 24-hour economy infrastructure.

Explaining why Ajah became the preferred choice for the new service, Director of Operations, Ocholi Etu, told our Correspondent that residents have continued to find it difficult to meet up before closing period.

“Ajah was chosen to pilot this 24-hour service because of the unique nature of the location. We noticed that the customers who work in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Lekki Phase One always want to patronise our services on their way back home or on their way to work.

“The constant holdup on that stretch makes it difficult for them to meetup our closing time or we may be closed when they are unable to beat the traffic. But with 24 hours service we have solved this headache for customers,” Etu said.

The new phase of GIG Logistics operations comes shortly after the organization, considered as Africa’s leading e-commerce logistics company, launched its oversea shipment services across all local networks in Nigeria, and GIGGO app, a service that has improved customer convenience and user experience.

Its other innovative stride includes its recent deployment of electric cargo vans into its vehicle fleet, making GIG Logistics the first ecommerce firm in Nigeria to make delivery with renewable energy buses.

