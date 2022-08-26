GADGET REVIEW: Will iPhone 14 be a good buy after launch in September?

After about a year after the unveiling and sales rollout of the iPhone 13 series that debuted in September, 2021, it is probably about time to welcome another signature device from Apple.

From September 2019 launch of iPhone 11 to October 2020 launch of iPhone 12 and subsequent September 2021 launch of iPhone 13, the American phone manufacturer has impressively raised the bar.

Gadget pundits might, however, want to ask whether the Steve Jobs’ iPhone series will ever “blackberrify” someday as we have seen with Japanese-Swedish Sony Ericsson and Finland giant Nokia in recent years when they rose quite remarkably and then gradually fizzled out of the mobile phone market as if to obey the law of diminishing returns.

If Apple will ever obey this law, what is most certain at the moment is that it isn’t anytime soon, going by the news of a proposed new iPhone 14 rumored launch slated for September 2022.

So, will the upcoming iPhone 14 be a good buy after launch in September? What will Apple offer buyers in terms of feature upgrade, sleekness and sophistication?

Starting off with pricing, the phone lineup is tipped to start selling at $799 (roughly N500,000) to over $1100 (something around N700,000.)

The new phone will follow up on the Apple’s tradition, with the reel comprising of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Mobile phone sophistication is taking dramatic leaps forward with the new device purportedly coming to give phone utility a richer experience.

The Pro models could feature upgraded Lightning connectors (USB 3.0) with iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max offering up to 2TB of storage.

In addition to inflated storage capacity, the iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models could be powered by the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, a step away from A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 edition.

With an A16 Bionic chip, the public should expect a faster neural engine and improved image signal processor.

Without being economical with the truth, the new phone will be a treasure for heavy gamers and mobile photographers, who prefer to run professional shots through mobile devices.

Another feature to touch on is its rumored 48MP main camera specification in the iPhone 14 Pro models. What more do photographers need?

Luxury buying

With so much to say about its features and model, something to emphasize is its price.

At N500k and above, the device will take over iPhone 13 status as a celebrity kit, especially in Nigeria considering the purchasing power of the citizenry, though many will argue that it’s not for everybody.

However, the device is sure to flood the Nigerian space after about 3-6 months when buyers may decide to put it out for sale as used items from the UK and the US.

Another way people can beat the cost will be via phone swap deal where people exchange their existing iPhone device for a higher version by adding a token to compensate for cost.

The phone, will no doubt, define class for the coming months as luxury buying, and wether it will be a good buy will depend on who is buying it and for what purpose. Fingers crossed.

