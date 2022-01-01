TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

TikTok, iPhone, Jupiter, Aircart and Koko Network. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week as we usher in the new year.

Just days after we reported that Chinese social media product, TikTok, surpassed both Facebook and Google as the most visited website in 2021, the company has landed in a fresh lawsuit.

Also, during the week, American phone manufacturing company, Apple, announced intent to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September 2022.

Let’s get into details.

Phone manufacturing company, Apple, has announced intent to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot.

This comes on the heels of a plan by network provider to roll out eSIMs in the coming year.

The Cupertino-based tech giant noted that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot.

The development will usher in a new trend in the mobile phone technology space as the new ambition could reduce sim loss after phone theft.

Also, during the week, the tech desk reported that Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, sued the short video streaming company.

Ridwan Adelaja, in the report, revealed that the lawsuit was filed by the staff over alleged trauma from hours of reviewing videos on rape and killings.

The female content moderator sued TikTok for not protecting her from suffering psychological trauma after “constant” exposure to violent videos including videos of sexual assault, beheadings, suicide and other graphic scenes.

Meanwhile, Jupiter, a Jitendra Gupta-founded consumer-focused digital bank, raised $86 million in a new financing round during the week.

The raiser comes as the Bangalore-based startup gears up to offer its customers lending and wealth management services.

According to the startup, the round was co-led by Tiger Global, QED and Sequoia Capital India.

Aircart, a Kenyan startup, launched an online platform to help users sell any digital product using smart links.

Described as a kenyan version of international platforms like Gumroad, the new platform is a storefront for digital content producers.

The startup allows users to upload a product, add their preferred payment method, and immediately receive a shareable link they can directly earn from.

In addition, tech-led biofuel startup, Koko Networks, launched a new venture as it prepared for the new year.

The venture will cover fast-moving consumer goods through a new tech platform that will capitalize on its networks in low-income neighborhoods.

The new venture sells products directly to consumers through the dukas (small shops) that currently serve as the company’s agents for its bio-ethanol cooking fuel and stoves.

