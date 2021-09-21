StartupSouth invites Nigerian startups to pitch for $30k equity. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. StartupSouth invites Nigerian startups to pitch for $30k equity

StartupSouth has invited Nigerian startups to apply for a chance to pitch for share of a US$30,000 pre-seed equity funding pool.

The funding was provided by SSE Angel Network, and is expected to help winning startups scale their ventures.

Recall that Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported on the forthcoming sixth edition of the StartupSouth conference in Enugu.

The conference, described as the biggest startup and innovation-focused event in the South-South/South-East of Nigeria, is scheduled to hold in October.

The event will attract founders, investors, public officials and top technology brands from across the region and beyond.

The managing crew of the event partnered with SSE Angel Network to run a startup bootcamp programme.

The programme will give selected teams an opportunity to undergo two weeks of tailored capacity development, through which they will receive support in revalidating business models and preparing for pitching.

Tech Trivia: What is the name of the classic 1972 arcade game based on table tennis?

A. Pong

B. Ping

C. Sing

D. Song

Answer: See end of post

2. Uganda’s gnuGrid raises $612k seed round

Ugandan startup gnuGrid has increased the size of its seed funding round to US$612,500.

READ ALSO: JIC invites legal-tech startups for new incubation programme. 1 other thing and a trivia

The development comes as the startup looks to pivots its product offering to move into the fintech space.

The startup was launched in 2019 by David Opio and James Dailey.

The startup built Solar Sentra, with the aim to streamline and automate the highly fragmented solar industry in Uganda and beyond by using AI-optimised sensors to monitor solar systems.

According to sources familiar with the startup’s operation, it also collects data on power usage which is used by solar companies to tailor service delivery.

Speaking on the development, cofounder Opio noted that the startup is set to help millions of unbanked consumers in Africa.

He said: “gnuGrid has the system necessary to onboard the millions of unbanked/tier four consumers in Uganda – all of Africa, actually.

“It is the first-ever local credit reference bureau licensed by the Bank of Uganda to provide credit reference services to enable lenders to know how borrowers repay their loans.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Pong

Pong is a table tennis–themed arcade sports video game, featuring simple two-dimensional graphics, manufactured by Atari and originally released in 1972.

It was one of the earliest arcade video games; it was created by Allan Alcorn as a training exercise assigned to him by Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell, but Bushnell and Atari co-founder Ted Dabney were surprised by the quality of Alcorn’s work and decided to manufacture the game.

Join the conversation

Opinions