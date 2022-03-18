Governors meet on power sector crisis, others Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states will meet next Wednesday in Abuja to deliberate on the lingering problem in the country’s power sector and other major national issues.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The meeting, according to him, will be attended by the Minister of Power, Aliyu Abubakar, Chief Economic Adviser to the president, Dr. Doyin Salami, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

The statement read: “As a reaction to the lingering power sector ineffectiveness of the last couple of weeks, power projects’ delivery across the states will dominate their conversation when Governors meet on Wednesday.

“The Governors have sought the attendance of the Minister of Power, Engr. Aliyu Abubakar, according to an invitation issued to all Governors by the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, today.

“The Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

“The 36 Governors will be seeking to know in which direction he will be rolling the economy.

“Another critical sector that the Governors will be deliberating upon is Health Care Delivery in the country. The Health Minister Dr Osagie Ehanire will be briefing the Governors on Oxygen Supply and the rehabilitation of General Hospitals.”

