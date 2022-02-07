Judge slams Odili’s lawyer for ‘misleading’ Court over confiscated passport

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday berated Chief Ifedayo Adedipe SAN, the lawyer to a former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili for seemingly misleading the court regarding the release of Odili’s international passport.

Justice Inyang Ekwo also stated that Adedipe misled the court into imposing the fine on the Legal Adviser of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Jimoh Abdulkadir Adamu.

Adamu had earlier told the court that the NIS returned Odili international passport since December 20, 2021 in contrast to submissions by Adedipe, which had prompted the court to berate Adamu, asking him why the order of the court to release Odili’s passport had not been obeyed.

After deliberations, the Court rescinded its order of a N2 million fine imposed on Adamu over alleged disobedience to the order of the court.

Justice Ekwo discharged the penalty order made on December 21, 2021, having been convinced that the penalty order ought not to have been made.

He further rescinded another mandate to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami SAN, over actions against Adamu

