Leaders chart part to strengthen U.S, Nigeria business ties

Leading Nigeria and the United States of America (USA) private and public sector players over the weekend at a business forum charted a new path to deepen trade and investment ties between both countries.

The forum called the commercial Investment dialogue was designed as a bilateral policy instrument focused on trade and investment.

In her address, the U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard called for a concerted effort between Nigerian private sector and American counterparts towards elevating the business climate for improved trade relations.

While applauding the efforts of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, the Foreign Commercial Service of the U.S. Mission, and the American Business Council she promised adjustment of policy that will be beneficial to both countries.

“The Nigerian and U.S. Governments use the Commercial Investment Dialogue as a framework for engagement with businesses and one another,” the Ambassador said.

“And while the initial round of CID talks has come to a close, the principles of cooperation and dialogue remain strong between our two countries.”

Read also: U.S SEC backs away from Nigeria, China’s cryptocurrency measures amid ban speculations

“By listening to thoughtful and practical feedback from those engaged in the private sector, our respective governments will continue to identify substantive and concrete areas where we can adjust policy for the benefit of businesses and the citizens who depend upon them.

Participants of the CID focused on five priorities areas key to improving trade and investments ties between the United States and Nigeria: infrastructure, agriculture, digital economy, investment, and regulatory reform. Each priority area was co-chaired by Nigerian and U.S. business representatives who together led the policy discussions.

U.S. and Nigeria companies at the event included: Visa, MainOne, American Tower Corporation, Coca-Cola, Zenith Bank, Kimberly-Clark, Capital Alliance, U.S. Soybean Council, and General Electric.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now