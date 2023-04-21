Naira redesign: Poultry farmers beg Nigerian govt for debt cancellation

Poultry farmers in Nigeria on Friday appealed to the Federal Government to cancel their debt as they struggle to get over the effects of the naira redesign initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

They also urged the federal government to buy the unsold 20 million crates of eggs to cushion the effects of the policy on their businesses.

The association of poultry farmers, South-West branch, led by Oluleye Gideon made the call at a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Gideon stressed that the Federal Government’s intervention was needed to prevent the industry from collapsing.

He listed the Naira redesign and some other government policies as causes of their predicament.

He also lamented that the timing and the implementation of the naira redesign caused them to lose billions of Naira.

Gideon said: “We, the farmers, are not against this policy, but its timing and implementation strategy had brought untold hardship on us.

“A lot of farms had collapsed while others are running at half capacity. Many others will soon close down if the government does not urgently come to the aid of poultry farmers.

“They should help in mopping up about 15 to 20 million crates of eggs and chicken unsold in the economy right now to ameliorate the losses of the farmers.

“These products should be used in feeding the people in IDPs and all our correctional centres all over the country.

“Some could also be used in the government hospitals where meals are served as eggs helps for quick recovery and in building up the immunity of the sick patients.”

The chairman insisted that the debt cancellation would help the members to recover from the effects of the naira redesign.

“We want CBN and the Federal Government to help in defraying part of the loan and in some cases outright cancellation of the loan.

“This will enable the farmers to recover and save the sector from collapsing. Let the government constitute a committee that will begin the process of mopping up all unsold eggs and chicken,” he added.

