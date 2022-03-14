Nation-wide blackout hits, as power grid suffers total collapse

The nation’s power grid has experienced a total collapse, plunging consumers across the country into a blackout.

The grid, which is being managed by the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.

Taking to its social media handle on Monday to announce the collapse, Eko Electricity Distribution Plc, one of the nation’s distribution companies, disclosed that the grid collapsed at 10:40 am on Monday.

The statement reads:

“Dear esteemed customer, we regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network. We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN partners to determine the cause and a timeline for resolution,” the Disco said on its Twitter handle.

READ ALSO: GENCOs give reasons for poor electricity as supply plunges to 1,393.40MW

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience as we will keep you updated on the situation, Thank you for your understanding,” it added.

Another Disco, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, announced to its customers that “there is power outage in all our franchise states due to system collapse nationwide.

“We will provide an update shortly. Thank you for bearing with us,” it said on Twitter.

Also, Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc via its twitter handle confirmed the collapse.

Emeka Ezeh, Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC said they were waiting for feedback.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in the South East of a general system collapse which occurred this morning, Monday, 14th March, 2022 at 10:40 am.

“This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Consequently, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States are affected by this development.”

“We are on standby and awaiting signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now