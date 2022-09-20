Nigerians pay more as transport fares go up by 39.92%

Regardless of the mode of transportation, Nigerians were forced to pay more in August to commute from one part of the country to another.

The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its Transport Fare Watch for August 2022, released on Tuesday, shows that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys rose by 39.92% from N430.58 in August 2021.

However, bus journeys within the city per drop, decreased by 0.05% on a month-on-month basis from N602.77 in July 2022 to N602.48 in August 2022.

In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,779.96 in August 2022, indicating an increase of 0.57% on a month-on-month basis compared to N3,758.46 reported in July 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 46.02% from N2,588.69 in August 2021.

For Air travel, the average fare paid by passengers for specified routes and single journeys increased by 6.96% on a month-on-month basis from N60,811.76 in July 2022 to N65,041.89 in August 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 76.72% from 36,805.41 in August 2021.

Also, the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in August 2022 increased to N974.26, showing a growth of 0.87% on a month-on-month basis from N965.82 recorded in July 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 14.84% from N848.36 in August 2021.

