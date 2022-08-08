Nigeria’s Bluechip Technologies launches in Europe. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s Bluechip Technologies, launches in Europe

A Nigeria-based enterprise company, Bluechip Technologies, has announced its launch in Europe.

Cofounder Olumide Soyombo confirmed the latest expansion to Europe in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Olumide stated that Bluechip Technologies provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, telcos, and insurance firms.

Before the new milestone, the enterprise company has partnered with the likes of Microsoft and Oracle to enhance its services.

Olumide Soyombo cofounded Bluechip Technologies with Kazeem Tewogbade in 2008.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Olumide Soyombo is also one of the Nigerian angel investors who launched Voltron Capital in 2021.

“We built this core enterprise business application for banks and telcos and the talent pool to address these needs.

“The whole play here is to be that systems integrator provider to the EU market,” Soyombo stated.

He further noted that the enterprise company had earlier expanded across other African markets such as Kenya, DRC Congo, Zambia, and Ghana.

Tech Trivia: What is the primary characteristic of volatile memory?

A. It is only found in portable devices.

B. It is used for media buffering.

C. It requires electrical power to retain data.

D. It grows and expands based on memory needs

2. Blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph, announces expansion milestone

A Dubai-based blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph, has announced expansion to the Middle East and North Africa region through a new franchise owner, Luna Media Corporation.

Cointelegraph editor-in-chief Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr confirmed the latest development in a media statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

According to Kristina, Luna Media Corporation aims to bring mass adoption of web3 through informative and engaging content.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new Arabic edition will be the tenth addition to 9 local versions of the English website, including French, Spanish, German, Italian, Turkish, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, and Japanese.

“The MENA region is booming with innovative projects, including blockchain and crypto, and it is an amazing opportunity for us to grow our readership through original content produced in Arabic from within one of the most active modern hubs of the fintech community, Dubai,” Kristina said while commenting on the latest development.

Luna Media Corporation is headquartered in Dubai with offices in Miami and Singapore.

3. South Africa’s TymeBank set to acquire FinTech startup, Retail Capital

A South African digital bank, TymeBank, has announced its plans to acquire a fintech startup, Retail Capital.

The plan to acquire the startup was confirmed by TymeBank CEO, Coen Jonker, who in a press release on Monday stated that the acquisition would help boost its business banking services.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that TymeBank had earlier raised $110 million in a Series B round in 2021.

Coen while commenting on the acquisition stated:

“Retail Capital has acquired significant risk management experience over the past decade and through different economic cycles.

“They have an experienced team in place, and their risk models and operational processes have been battle-tested and optimized to a significant degree for small-business funding.”

Trivia Answer: It requires electrical power to retain data

Volatile memory is memory that requires an electric current to retain data.

When the power is turned off, all data is erased.

Volatile memory is often contrasted with non-volatile memory, which does not require power to maintain the data storage state.

By Kayode Hamsat

