Nigeria’s problems are beyond restructuring – Sanusi

The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Wednesday, cautioned against the increasing agitation for restructuring of Nigeria, saying some of the country’s problems are beyond restructuring.

Sanusi, who spoke at the 24th Convocation Lecture of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, warned that the call for secession, civil war, and division by some groups and individuals would further disunite the country.

He stressed that though restructuring is important, some of Nigeria’s problems are beyond the matter.

Several Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) had a few months ago called for the restructuring of the country in order to prevent its total break up.

He said: “There is a difference between restructuring and secession. There is a difference between restructuring and division. There is a difference between restructuring and civil war. Some are using ethnic profiling to divide us. Ethnicity and religion are mere identities, they don’t really represent our values and who we truly are.

“Nigeria has problems that are far more beyond restructuring, though restructuring is important, but let us follow the rules and build a strong system through our strong moral values and approaches to issues.”

