Oshiomhole visits Buhari in Aso Rock

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, was on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting between Oshiomhole and Buhari was scheduled to hold by 3:00pm and the former APC chairman arrived at the Villa about 10 minutes before the fixed time.

There were no details yet on the meeting when this report was filed.

However, speculations are that it might not be unconnected with the coming Edo State governorship election slated to hold on September 19.

Oshiomhole’s anointed candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC, is the major contender, running against incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

