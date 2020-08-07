Oshiomhole may ruin APC chances in Edo —PGF

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Muhammed Lukman, on Friday, urged the All progressives Congress (APC) to change its style and mode of campaign ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

In an eight-page statement titled: “Progressives Politics – Which way APC”? the PGF chief warned that APC decision to entrust its campaign in the hand of the immediate past national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, would hamper its chances of winning the election.

He described the APC campaign as a one-man show.

Lukman added that the APC campaign was getting weaker by the day while that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was getting stronger.

He reiterated his warning that if APC did not improve on its mode and style of the campaign, the PDP would retain power in the state.

Lukman asked the ex-Edo State governor to take the back seat, stressing that once a candidate emerged, all party members had the responsibility to campaign vigorously for his victory at the poll.

He said: “As opposed to reconciliation, it is loud drums of war that has taken over the airwaves in Edo State.

“Comrade Oshiomhole has relocated to Edo State and taken over the APC campaign and the campaign is proceeding in a manner that suggests the Edo State governorship election is an extension of the personal battle between governor [Godwin] Obaseki and Comrade Oshiomhole.

“The APC campaign personalised around Comrade Oshiomhole and the candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is an onlooker.

“The soundbite from the Edo APC campaign is so offensive to the point where Comrade Oshiomhole appears to be disowning almost every APC member in Edo State between 2016 and now.

“To that extent, it simply means Oshiomhole is disowning himself, which may be why he went on his knee begging Edo people for forgiveness. We need to appeal to Comrade Oshiomhole to ‘calm down.’

