Aisha Buhari flown to UAE for medical treatment

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for medical treatment, Daily Trust reports.

Mrs. Buhari, according to the newspaper, suffered persistent neck pains after returning from a condolence visit to Florence Ajimobi, widow of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

She later embarked on 14-day isolation after returning from the Ajimobi’s home in Lagos.

When she returned from the isolation, the pain persisted, prompting the trip to the Middle East nation.

