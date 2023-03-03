Aisha Buhari hails Tinubu’s victory, calls it will of God

The president’s wife, Aisha Buhari, has urged Nigerians to put differences of opinion aside and accept Bola Tinubu’s triumph at the polls as God’s will.

Aisha made the remark on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja when she hosted the spouses of the president-elect and vice president, Oluremi Tinubu and Nana Shettima.

She declared that Tinubu‘s election victory was a victory for all Nigerians and guaranteed that he would not mislead them.

“Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as a will of Almighty God, we wouldn’t have done it without his grace,” Aisha said

“It is a victory for all Nigerians. I am optimistic that the president-elect will not betray the trust and confidence that Nigerians reposed in him. It is now time to move on and focus on the path of renewed hope for Nigerian women and youths.

“So, my sister we count on your experience and interest in promoting the cause of women, youths, and girl-child education.”

She encouraged the wife of the president-elect to continue to provide support for women and girl-child empowerment in the country.

“The task is arduous but with your determination I believe is surmountable. I pray that come May 29, your position as first lady will be marked with joy and continued success,” she added.

“We look forward to the advancement of Nigerian women and their inclusion in the affairs of our nation’s development.

While commending the wife of the president for her role in the success of the presidential election, Oluremi Tinubu said that Aisha had demonstrated her motherly duty to the country through courage and wisdom.

“We want to thank you sincerely for how you’ve been able to bring us together as a campaign team for the APC, especially the women’s presidential campaign team. You really showed a lot of wisdom, dexterity, and courage in the way you put us together,” she said.

