Aisha Buhari denies sharing fake CBN release on Instagram, blames hackers

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has distanced herself from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) press release posted on her Instagram page earlier on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the apex bank as saying that the validity of the old N500 and N1000 notes had been extended till May 1.

It was however deleted from the First Lady’s page a few hours later.

The CBN had also dismissed the press statement as fake news.

Mrs. Buhari, who reacted to the development with a disclaimer posted on her Instagram page, said the statement was posted on the page by hackers.

She challenged the security agencies to fish out the people behind the act.

The disclaimer read: “It has come to my attention that certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts from 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with the Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 others.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.

“But I am assuring you that this is the first and last time I am disclaiming fake news on my handle. It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who am I sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

