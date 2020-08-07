EXPOSED: How Malami directed IGP to provide security for inauguration of Edo Assembly APC members

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security for the inauguration of the 14 members-elect of Edo State House of Assembly on Thursday.

A letter sighted by Ripples Nigeria contains directive by AGF requesting the IGP to provide security for the subsequent sittings of the Edo State House of Assembly.

In the letter with reference number HAGF/IGP/2020/Vol1/4, dated August 5, 2020, and titled: “Re: Urgent and nationalistic appeal to intervene in the restoration of constitutional democracy in Edo State of Nigeria,” Malami said he acted on the letter written by Messrs West Idahosa & Co., requesting his intervention.

He said: “I am requesting that you kindly provide adequate security measures for the purpose of the inauguration of the concerned members and the subsequent sittings of the Edo State House of Assembly.”

17 members of the House had on Thursday morning impeached the Speaker of the Assembly, Frank Okiye and his deputy, Roland Asoro, during an emergency session held at the assembly complex in Benin.

The 14 lawmakers who were left out during the inauguration of the assembly in May last year were sworn in during the exercise.

The newly-sworn in lawmakers, including three others who had earlier sworn allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, declared that the speaker and his deputy were impeached.

The lawmakers subsequently elected a member of the House representing Esan Central constituency, Victor Edoror, as speaker and Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo constituency II as deputy speaker.

However, in his reaction to his purported impeachment, Okiye simply said: “It is a non-issue and I do not want to respond to such issues.”

