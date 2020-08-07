EDO: Buhari urges APC to avoid Rivers, Zamfara ‘pitfalls’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid the pitfalls that affected the party in Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa states in the 2019 elections.

He also urged the party leaders and campaign team to do all that was necessary by following legal and constitutional means to win the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The president gave the charge when he received the APC governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu alongside the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Mai mala Buni.

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje also accompanied the APC candidate to the State House.

With the resolution of the “acute crisis’’ in the party in Edo, Buhari said he was optimistic that the party would regain “its pride of place by winning elections and serving the people.”

The president urged party leaders at the national and state levels to follow the electoral process in an open and transparent manner.

He said: “What I want is a transparent process so that the confidence of the people will be strengthened.”

The president congratulated Ize-Iyamu on his emergence as the party’s candidate in Edo after a “turbulent process,” and assured him of his full support.

Earlier in his remarks, Buni, who presented the candidate, told the president that “Pastor Ize-Iyamu is a seasoned grassroots politician, who is loved by his people.”

He noted that President Buhari’s blessings on the candidate had further validated the party’s confidence in the election.

He added that all the APC governors are fully behind Ize-Iyamu’s candidature.

