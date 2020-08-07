Sowore knocks Buhari for endorsing Ize-Iyamu despite alleged N700m fraud trial

The convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is standing trial for alleged corruption to the tune of N700 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ize-Iyamu and two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains at the Federal High Court, Benin, for allegedly receiving about N700million from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, ahead of the 2015 general elections.

Sowore, who was reacting to the Friday endorsement of the APC candidate by President Buhari, said it was funny that the president could feign ignorance of Ize-Iyamu’s corruption case.

READ ALSO: After meeting with Buhari, Ize-Iyamu speaks on Edo Assembly crisis, ‘impeached’ speaker

He also faulted the appointment of ex-Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs despite being under probe by the EFCC for allegedly diverting billions of naira during his time as governor.

He wrote: “The nature of dementia! Pastor Ize-Iyamu is undergoing trial for N700million scam, Buhari pretends not to remember, hands him a flag to become next Edo governor, much like Senator Godswill Akpabio was asked to handle NDDC.”

Join the conversation

Opinions