No man with conscience can support Ize-Iyamu —Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said that anybody with a conscience and truly loves democracy cannot be proud to support the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Wike expressed surprise that the leadership of the (APC) would support Ize-Iyamu, “a man who is facing corruption charges of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)”.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications on Thursday, quoted Wike as saying this when he spoke as a guest on a Live Television Programme.

Wondering how Ize-Iyamu could be supported by his party despite the weighty allegations against him, Governor Wike said it was difficult to contemplate that the leadership of APC are still standing with Ize-Iyamu to canvass votes for him.

“President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s came to fight corruption. But the APC candidate is facing corruption charges. Except they are saying he was charged before because he was of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) then.

“I don’t think that anybody with a conscience, integrity, and love for democracy in Nigeria can openly support Ize-Iyamu when the allegations against him have not been refuted. If Adams Oshiomhole is supporting him now, then he must apologise to Edo people tell them that he told a lie about him four years ago.

“Godfatherism is playing out again. It hampers performance in government and Edo people must rise to stop it, and then other Nigerians will begin to emulate such courage”, Wike said.

Speaking on the threat of violence during Edo State election, Governor Wike wondered why the Nigerian Police have not invited the APC candidate over the viral video showing his meeting with questionable characters described as “lions and tigers of Edo State”.

Governor Wike who is the chairman, PDP National Campaign Council noted that in that viral video, the APC candidate reiterated visiting violence on Edo electorate.

“Violence is both when you issue threat and give directives. In that video, he told the boys to move from unit to unit, from ward to ward. This is a violation of the provisions and guidelines of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has always preached peace and has urged his supporters not to retaliate. But when people come to snatch ballot boxes in order to stop you from exercising your fundamental right, certainly, you will protect your votes.

“Taking away the mandate of the people is an unforgivable sin. It denies the people good governance that they seek and should enjoy,” he said.

