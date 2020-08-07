Edo deputy Gov, Shaibu, narrates how he fell out with Oshiomhole

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu has said that his problem with Adams Oshiomhole started after he refused the plot to impeach Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to Shaibu, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oshiomhole, had wanted him to be part of a plot to impeach Obaseki and assured him that he would be made the next governor after the plot succeeded.

But Shaibu said he refused the plan because it was not his ‘will’ and not in his ‘nature” to betray.

The deputy governor, who stated this during an interaction in Benin City with newsmen on Thursday, said the plot was the initial plan of Oshiomhole against Obaseki.

He said he pleaded with Oshiomhole to let go of any grievance he had against Obaseki because the governor was serving the people well, but all pleas “fell on deaf ears.”

Shaibu added that when it was clear to him that Oshiomhole had declared war against Obaseki, he made the former Edo State governor understand that he would stick with Obaseki.

Further stating that while Oshiomhole was governor he stood by him, the deputy governor said he hates oppression and that was why he chose to fight against the “form of oppression Oshiomhole is championing.”

Shaibu claimed that Oshiomhole had lost his credibility in Edo State and challenged him to come and test his popularity in the coming September 19 governorship election in the Edo State.

