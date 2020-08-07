COVID-19: Oyakhilome berates Buhari, other African leaders for seeking cure outside

The General Overseer of Believers’ Love World (also called Christ Embassy) Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has come down hard on President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and other African leaders seeking medical cure and COVID-19 vaccines outside the continent.

Pastor Chris who stated this during a weekly live broadcast to his congregation on Wednesday, charged African leaders to wake up to the development of the continent stating that it was a shame that they still have to travel to Europe and America to get medication when they fell sick.

“You should be ashamed,” the pastor said. “At this time of your life, you should have grown up, what are all the universities you have built, what are they for? It is about time you started thinking.”

The cleric further decried the reliance of African countries on foreign countries for COVID-19 vaccines.

“It would be a shame and this time of your life and history if vaccines have to be imported to Africa to help Africa. It’s a shame and a failure on the part of all the leaders.

READ ALSO: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome sings new tune on 5G, Coronavirus (Video)

“Your great-grandfather was helped. Your grandfather was helped. Now you want to be helped when you ought to come up with your own vaccines. If you need vaccines, whatever medicines you need, it is a shame that leaders of African nations still have to travel,” Pastor Oyakhilome added.

This came after the cleric slammed the Federal Government of Nigeria for moving to reduce the timing of Sunday church services because of concerns over COVID-19.

The cleric in one of his regular live broadcasts had condemned the government for attempting to regulate churches and determine how long services take. He also added that Christians should be allowed to serve God the way they want.

Join the conversation

Opinions