NLC gives Air Peace, Bristow Helicopters two-week ultimatum to recall sacked pilots

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday gave Air Peace, Bristow Helicopters and Turkish Airline a two-week ultimatum to recall the pilots and other support staff sacked by the firms earlier in the week.

Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters sacked about 200 pilots, engineers, and other support staff over alleged crushing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations.

However, in a statement signed by its President, Ayuba Wabba, NLC described the sack of the aviation workers as “highly insensitive, callous, and unjust.”

The union stressed that workers should not be penalised for participating in union activities.

The statement read: “The unilateral sack of executive members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees working with Turkish Airline is particularly distressing. These workers were sacked for fighting for the rights of Nigerian workers in Turkish Air.

READ ALSO: Like Air Peace, Bristow sacks 100 pilots, engineers

“This is very reprehensible. We wish to remind Turkish Air that unionized workers cannot be punished or sacked for participating in trade union activities. This action is aimed at frustrating unionization in Turkish Air and to enslave Nigerians working with Turkish Air.

“We call on the management of Turkish Air, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters to reinstate all the sacked workers within two weeks. As agreed between labour and Employees’ Association, social dialogue should be used to resolve industrial concerns instead of the current resort to unilateralism.

“We will not hesitate to mobilize the weight of the entire Nigerian workforce to the premises of Turkish Air, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters if our demands are not met.”

Join the conversation

Opinions