331 Nigerians return from UAE

331 Nigerians returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

The figure brings the total number of Nigerians that have returned home from the Middle Eastern nation to 2,042.

The Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which announced this on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 2:24 p.m. on Friday.

READ ALSO: 300 UAE returnees test negative for COVID-19

The commission wrote: “The returnees, who tested negative for COVID-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days according to the protocol of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“They are also expected to take another COVID-19 test before rejoining society.”

Join the conversation

Opinions