REVEALED! Why AGF Malami ordered IGP to provide security for 14 anti-Obaseki lawmakers

August 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Emerging reports suggest that the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami had instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to ensure adequate security for the 14 lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly who were sworn-in at a private location in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Thursday.

This may have been part of activities that led to the police taking over the Assembly complex in the early hours of the day yesterday.

More to come….

