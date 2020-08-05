Mobile training school not IGP’s personal asset —Police

The police on Tuesday dismissed insinuations that the Mobile Police Training School in Nasarawa State was a personal asset of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Force Public Relations Officer, who refuted the claim in a statement in Abuja, said the training School was a national security legacy project and not the IGP’s personal asset.

He added that the overriding national security consideration and the need to strengthen the operational capacity of the police special forces informed the establishment of the school in Endehu, Nasarawa State.

He said: “It is on record that the parcel of land where the institution was sited was donated to the police with the full complement of the Certificate of Occupancy by the Governor of Nasarawa State.

“The acquisition of the land was, therefore, without any financial commitment by the police.

“The construction of the facility was achieved with the support of the Nasarawa State government and well-meaning corporate bodies within the context of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

”All the support so extended was not in cash but in the form of donation of materials.”

