Obaseki is a liability, failed most woefully as governor —Ganduje

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo State governorship election, Governor Gowin Obaseki as a liability.

Ganduje, who is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign council in Edo State, said the APC and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, would be contesting against “a governor who failed most woefully.”

Ganduje stated this when he spoke to State House correspondents after leading Ize-Iyamu to visit Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully.”

The governorship election, expected to be fiercely contested between the state ruling party, the PDP and the APC, is slated to hold on September 19.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday hinted that it might be forced to postpone the election and that of Ondo State slated for October, if the actions of political actors led to a breakdown of law and order in the two states.

