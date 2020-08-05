Oshiomhole reacts to reports on threat of violence ahead of Edo election

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has dismissed reports that he threatened violence ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Oshiomhole had reportedly vowed during an interview with the Arise Television that the APC “would visit violence for violence if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Godwin Obaseki wanted that.”

However, the former Edo State governor has denied the claim, saying the comment was wrongly attributed to him.

“I only recalled a violence threats made by Governor Obaseki,” he stated.

The video recording of the interview confirmed that Oshiomhole was responding to the comment made by Obaseki, where the governor vowed to visit with stiff penalties perpetrators of violence ahead of the election and condemned the July 25 display by thugs at the gate of the palace of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo.

Oshiomhole said: “During the election of Governor Obaseki, when I was the sitting governor, not one shot was fired.

“My campaign for one-man-one-vote dismantled those who use violence to conduct elections instead of ballot papers. I have a track record, which I want to protect.

“Before now, I have complained about a situation where Obaseki said I should not come to Edo, that before I come to Edo, I must get permission.

“I watched a clip on Channels Television where the governor said: ‘I am the governor, between me and the deputy, we are the two persons who have immunity, I will arrest anybody who does XYZ. I will arrest him’.

“He did not say he will report to the police. So he is above the law.”

On the statement “if they want violence we will give them violence” credited to the governor, the ex-APC chief cautioned that “a leader does not talk anyhow.”

