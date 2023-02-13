Politics
PDP PCC cancels Atiku’s Rivers rally, cites insecurity, fears of attack
It appears the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s chances in Rivers State have been further diminished, as the party’s Presidential Campaign Council announced cancellation of its presidential rally in the state.
Senator Lee Maeba, the Rivers PDP Campaign Council Chairman, who announced this at a press briefing on Monday, attributed the cancellation to insecurity.
Maeba stated: “The expected victory of Atiku Abubakar does not worth the blood of any Rivers man or woman.”
Every plan to hold the presidential rally in the state had been botched, as hoodlums allegedly burnt the campaign venue last week.
Atiku’s supporters in the state had all accused Governor Nyeson Wike of masterminding attacks on the Director General of Atiku’s Campaign Council, Abiye Sekibo, in Port Harcourt.
Read also:Fani-Kayode fumes, as DSS invites him over coup allegations against ex-VP, Atiku
In response, Wike denied a hand in the attacks and berated the ex-VP’s supporters in the state for failure to deliver for their principal.
Wike is the arrowhead of the G-5 team pushing for the resignation of the ex-minister of education, Iyorchia Ayu, as the PDP national chairman.
Other members of the group are Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
They had boycotted all the presidential campaign activities of the party, insisting on fairness, equity and justice.
