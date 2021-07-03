Metro
Police arrests two men for alleged murder in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have arrested two men over the alleged murder of one German Enameg in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Edafe Bright, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Warri, said the suspects simply identified as Ononeme and Ogboso were arrested from their hideout by a combined team of police operatives and vigilante group on Friday in Ughelli.
The spokesman added that one of the suspects confessed to the police that he was the leader of the Vikings Confraternity in Ughelli and had a leadership tussle with the deceased.
He said: “On July 2 at about 2:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., the Area Commander in Ughelli detailed a combined team of police operatives and vigilante group to raid a suspected cultists’ hideout.
READ ALSO: Delta Police Command confirms attack on formation, two officials killed
“During the raid, Ononeme, and Ogboso were arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are allegedly responsible for the killing of Enameg aka Believe.
“Enameg was murdered in front of his wife’s shop on June 25, at Iwhrepokpor Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.”
