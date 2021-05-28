Delta Police Command confirms attack on formation, two officials killed | Ripples Nigeria

The Delta State Police Command has disclosed that two officers were killed in an attack on the Umutu Police Divisional Headquarters in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Public Police Relations Officer, Bright Edafe on Friday.

According to Edafe, the attack started at about 2.am when armed men in their numbers stormed the Umutu police station, shooting sporadically at the station.

According to the spokesman, the attack was repelled by men of the command but “unfortunately, two policemen were gunned down in the attack while one other is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital”.

“In the early hours of today 28th may 2021 at about 0130 hours, armed men in their numbers stormed Umutu police station, they shot sporadically at the station, but due to proactive measure already put in place by the Delta state commissioner of police, they were faced with stiff resistance by the men on duty, as the policemen on duty gave them a tough fight,” the statement noted.

Edafe said the gunmen who intended to burn down the station and cart away arms, did not succeed in their quest, noting also that normalcy has been restored to the area.

“The Commissioner of police is assuring members of the public that every measure has been put in place to arrest those responsible for this act, and also urges members of the public to help with useful and timely information,” the statement added.

By Mayowa Oladeji

