Senate urges Nigerian govt to declare terrorist leaders wanted

Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to declare all suspected terrorists leaders in the country wanted.

The Senate call followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Urgent need to surmount all kinds of kidnappings, banditry and related security challenges in Wasagu-Danko, Sakaba, and Yauri Local Government Areas of Kebbi,” sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC-Kebbi) and 12 other senators during the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Na’Allah lamented that bandits were moving in hundreds in the areas terrorising the people.

He said: “The bandits have been reportedly laying siege around Yar-kuka, Morai, Dankade to Wadako and recently in Bena where 20 people were abducted.”

In his contribution, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC-Kebbi) urged the federal government to go all out against the terrorists and other criminals terrorising Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt, religious leaders, Govs now mouthpieces for terrorists –Aisha Yesufu

Aliero said: “Recently, we purchased Tucano Aircraft which can be used to move out the bandits.

“It has the ability to trace the movement of these bandits. If they are rustling cows, I wonder how they move them without being detected.

“I urge security forces to intensify efforts to stop banditry in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now