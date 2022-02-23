Ex-APC legal adviser, Banire predicts party implosion over weak foundation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, on Wednesday predicted the party’s implosion over a weak foundation.

Banire, who appeared in a programme on a Lagos-based radio station, Radionow, said the APC was known for violation of the rule of law, adding that any organisation with disdain for rule of law cannot stand the test of time.”

He said: “Such an organisation is bound to have fundamental issues and as things stands now, certainly, the APC will implode soon.

“The foundation of the party itself is weak. We have several people of different tendencies coming together to acquire power but they are unable to synergise. Conflict is tearing the party apart.”

He noted that the APC leadership was largely in the hands of governors pursuing personal interests at the detriment of the party.

Banire said: “And this explains why the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee endorsed factions controlled by state governors in all APC states. And we all know that Buni will naturally play along with his colleagues.

“When I was the APC National Legal Adviser, I fought the party’s leadership and tried to get them to follow the rule of law which they refused.

“I had to quit the position when my tenure expired after I realised I was working with bad company.”

