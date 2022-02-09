Modu-Sheriff, accused of creating Boko Haram, predicts end to banditry, terrorism

A former Borno Governor, Sen. Ali Modu-Sheriff has expressed optimism at the elimination of terrorism and banditry as the Zamfara State Government battles to tackle the menace.

Modu-Sheriff made this assertion on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bello Matawalle at the state Government House in Gusau, on Wednesday to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent loss of lives and properties arising from the activities of bandits in the state.

According to Modu-Sheriff, “The peace accord and reconciliation process earlier initiated by the governor has made northern states enjoy relative peace.

”The measures taken against all terrorist enclaves will further clear the way for peace and tranquility to reign in the state.”

The former lawmaker also lauded the efforts of the Zamfara Government towards ensuring stability in spite of the security challenges.

”Borno and Zamfara share similar security challenges of terrorist attacks,” he said.

Modu Sheriff who was governor of Borno State between 2003 and 2011 has severally been accused of being the one who gave life to the Boko Haram sect, an allegation he has also denied on many occasions.

He was accused of allowing the sect’s founder Muhammed Yusuf reign freely until his group got out of hand.

An Australian hostage negotiator, Stephen Davies, had also once called for Sheriff’s arrest after alleging that the former governor was a sponsor of the terrorist sect.

