ANAMBRA: Appeal court dismisses Uba’s appeal on APC governorship primary

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday upheld a judgment which nullified the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in last year’s governorship election in Anambra State, Andy Uba.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on December 20 last year nullified the APC governorship primary in the state.

The judge, who delivered the ruling while ruling on an application filed by a governorship aspirant in the state, George Moghalu, held that Uba was never a candidate in the poll having emerged from an illegally conducted primary election by the APC.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the appellate court in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Danlami Zenchi, dismissed the appeals filed by Uba and the APC against the lower court’s judgment for lack of merit.

He said the panel considered all the issues raised by Uba and his party in the appeals and resolved all the issues against them.

