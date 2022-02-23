Connect with us

APC chieftain, Olawepo-Hashim warns parties on corrupt politicians in 2023

15 mins ago

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Wednesday warned political parties fielding politicians with corruption cases in 2023.

Olawepo-Hashim, who made the call in a paper presentation at a public lecture in Abuja, said stopping corrupt politicians from taking part in the 2023 general elections was the right step in the fight against corruption in the country.

He said politicians with corruption cases hanging on their neck must be prevented from standing for elections by the various political parties.”

He also called for a constitutional amendment to ensure that elected public officers at the federal and state levels publicly declare their assets upon election to public office.

