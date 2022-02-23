Okorocha denies evasion of EFCC, accuses commission of subverting justice

The former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of attempting to subvert justice over his trial for alleged N2.9 billion fraud.

The ex-governor’s trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was stalled on Tuesday over his absence in court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the Imo West senator and five others on a 17-count charge of fraud.

The commission accused the defendants of stealing N2.9 billion belonging to Imo State government.

But the EFCC has been unsuccessful in his bid to serve the governor with the charges.

Okorocha, who addressed journalists after an event at the Rochas Okorocha Foundation in Owerri, Imo State, made a reference to an ongoing case against the EFCC at Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

The court had earlier this month restrained the EFCC from taking any further action against him.

Okorocha said: “What actually happened was that the EFCC has not served me and I am in communication with the EFCC with regards to the release of my passport, so it is not true that they couldn’t serve me.

READ ALSO: Court stops EFCC from arraigning Okorocha for alleged N2.9bn fraud

“The major issue on ground is the Port-Harcourt judgement and court order which restrains EFCC from making use of any investigations they claimed to have conducted regarding my administration from 2011 to 2019 because the court considered it unlawful, the manner it was done.

“The EFCC went to the same court asking for a change in the decision and that is the current matter so which one comes first? The cart or the horse?

“In other words, would the EFCC be seen to have disobeyed the court’s judgement of Port-Harcourt while proceeding to Abuja to carry out a criminal arrangement when there is an order refraining them from carrying out any investigations.

“I think that is the issue and the case is coming up on the 4th of April. I think that is the reason the EFCC does not want to proceed with these charges until they have sorted the Port-Harcourt matter.

“So, it is not true that I am avoiding the EFCC because if they had called me to collect the papers, I would have done that. The EFCC knows what to do and they should do the needful regarding justice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now